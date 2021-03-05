Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco

Govt's drive likely to kick off with profit-making PSUs





The Centre is likely to privatise profit-making enterprises, reversing its previous position of first closing or merging loss-making state-run units. The NITI Aayog, which is in the process of selecting public sector units for privatisation, is likely to put out its first list, focusing on companies in non-strategic sectors, along with those that have got Cabinet approval for stake sale, or are in final stage of due diligence. Read more

Wipro, in its biggest acquisition so far, has signed an agreement to buy London-based Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, for $1.45 billion. The deal is an all-cash one and will be funded through internal accruals and debt. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the June quarter. Read more



States open to GST on fuel, want Centre to come up with clear plan



Many states are open to the idea of petrol and diesel being brought under the goods and services tax (GST) regime – contrary to the perception that they are averse to it – but they want a concrete proposal, including a compensation mechanism, from the Centre. Read more

Haryana job reservation law to shrink talent pool, says industry





The recent job reservation law in Haryana will not just bring in unrealistic goals for organisational hiring, but will also reduce the overall productivity with the talent pool limited to those within the state, according to top company executives and experts. Also, many multinationals and domestic companies, with their offices in Gurugram, fear their ongoing recovery from Covid-linked restrictions may slow down because of the law. Read more





Atmanirbhar and PLI: Why the industry is sceptical of ambitious targets





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet over 40 CEOs across broad swathes of industry, ranging from makers of mobile devices, auto components, food products to telecom networking equipment and pharmaceuticals. The agenda: To discuss how to make India an integral part of the global supply chain.

The focus of the discussion would be the much touted yet not so well understood production-linked incentive scheme (PLI), the centrepiece of the government’s drive to massively boost the manufacturing sector. Read more





Decoded: How Covid-19 vaccine efficacy helps to get an idea of protection



What is the meaning of vaccine efficacy? Vaccinology talks about minimum essential function or the MEF of a vaccine, which includes safety and efficacy. Efficacy of a vaccine means its ability to stimulate immunity in a person who has received the shot. Read more





India's FDI inflows up 37% in October-December to $26.16 billion

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country increased 37 per cent in October-December to $26.16 billion, compared to $19.09 billion of inflows in the corresponding period a year ago. Despite the pandemic devastating economies, FDI inflows have risen, indicating the confidence of global investors in India. Read more



Ease of Living Index: Bengaluru pips Pune, emerges as most liveable city

Bengaluru was ranked the most liveable among 111 cities in the government's 'Ease of Living Index'. It was followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Surat. Among the 49 cities ranked in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures in the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom. Read more