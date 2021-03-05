Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
-
Govt's privatisation drive likely to kick off with profit-making PSUs
The Centre is likely to privatise profit-making enterprises, reversing its previous position of first closing or merging loss-making state-run units. The NITI Aayog, which is in the process of selecting public sector units for privatisation, is likely to put out its first list, focusing on companies in non-strategic sectors, along with those that have got Cabinet approval for stake sale, or are in final stage of due diligence. Read moreWipro signs deal to acquire global tech company Capco for $1.45 bn
Wipro, in its biggest acquisition so far, has signed an agreement to buy London-based Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, for $1.45 billion. The deal is an all-cash one and will be funded through internal accruals and debt. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the June quarter. Read more
States open to GST on fuel, want Centre to come up with clear plan
Many states are open to the idea of petrol and diesel being brought under the goods and services tax (GST) regime – contrary to the perception that they are averse to it – but they want a concrete proposal, including a compensation mechanism, from the Centre. Read more
Haryana job reservation law to shrink talent pool, says industry
The recent job reservation law in Haryana will not just bring in unrealistic goals for organisational hiring, but will also reduce the overall productivity with the talent pool limited to those within the state, according to top company executives and experts. Also, many multinationals and domestic companies, with their offices in Gurugram, fear their ongoing recovery from Covid-linked restrictions may slow down because of the law. Read more
Atmanirbhar and PLI: Why the industry is sceptical of ambitious targets
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet over 40 CEOs across broad swathes of industry, ranging from makers of mobile devices, auto components, food products to telecom networking equipment and pharmaceuticals. The agenda: To discuss how to make India an integral part of the global supply chain.
The focus of the discussion would be the much touted yet not so well understood production-linked incentive scheme (PLI), the centrepiece of the government’s drive to massively boost the manufacturing sector. Read more
Decoded: How Covid-19 vaccine efficacy helps to get an idea of protection
What is the meaning of vaccine efficacy? Vaccinology talks about minimum essential function or the MEF of a vaccine, which includes safety and efficacy. Efficacy of a vaccine means its ability to stimulate immunity in a person who has received the shot. Read more
India's FDI inflows up 37% in October-December to $26.16 billion
Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country increased 37 per cent in October-December to $26.16 billion, compared to $19.09 billion of inflows in the corresponding period a year ago. Despite the pandemic devastating economies, FDI inflows have risen, indicating the confidence of global investors in India. Read more
Ease of Living Index: Bengaluru pips Pune, emerges as most liveable city
Bengaluru was ranked the most liveable among 111 cities in the government's 'Ease of Living Index'. It was followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Surat. Among the 49 cities ranked in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures in the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU