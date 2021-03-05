Ease of Living Index: Bengaluru pips Pune, emerges as most liveable city

-
Bengaluru was ranked the most liveable among 111 cities in the government's 'Ease of Living Index'. It was followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Surat. Among the 49 cities ranked in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures in the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom.
