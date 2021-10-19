Top headlines: IPO-bound Ola to see top-level exits; CRED valued at $4 bn

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Ola selects banks for IPO; PhonePe now an insurance broker
Top headlines: India's Q1 GDP grows 20.1%; PayU buys BillDesk for $4.7 bn
Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits
Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial
Top headlines: Maruti to recall 180k vehicles; Snapdeal weighs $400-mn IPO
-
Moody's upgrades outlook on Indian banking from 'negative' to 'stable'
Global rating agency Moody's has upgraded the outlook on the Indian banking system from “Negative” to “Stable” on the back of stabilising asset quality and improved capital.
The deterioration of asset quality since the onset of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has been moderate, and an improving operating environment will support asset quality. The level of problem loans for rated banks has moved down from 8.5 per cent in FY19 to 7.1 per cent in FY21. Read more
HUL Q2 results: Profit rises 9% YoY; declares Rs 15 interim dividend
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported an 8.86 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,187 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2021 (Q2FY22). The company's net profit in the corresponding quarter last year came in at Rs 2,009 crore. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure grew by 6.11 per cent over Rs 2,061 crore. Read more
Fintech firm CRED valued at $4 bn after $250-mn funding round
India's CRED said on Tuesday it had raised $251 million in a new funding round led by existing investors and private equity firms Tiger Global and Falconedge, valuing the fintech company at $4.01 billion.
"Two new investors - Marshall Wace and Steadfast - joined the cap table. DST Global, Insight Partners, Coatue, Sofina, RTP and Dragoneer increased their investments in CRED with this round," a CRED spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Read more
SoftBank-backed Ola's COO and CFO to exit firm amid its plans to go public
Mobility company Ola's chief financial officer Swayam Saurabh and chief operating officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to industry sources. These developments come at a time when the SoftBank-backed company’s core ride-hailing unit is planning to go public and for which it raised $500 million from Warburg Pincus and Temasek in July this year. These investment firms had partnered with the company founder Bhavish Aggarwal for this round. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU