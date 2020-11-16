JUST IN
After commercial auction success, govt plans further mining reforms
Business Standard

Top headlines: M-cap to GDP ratio, RBI's liquidity infusion, and more

From market-cap to GDP ration touching highest in 12 quarters, to bond the market's positive reaction to RBI's moves, here are the top headlines on Monday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gdp

At 88%, India's market cap-to-GDP ratio is now highest in 12 quarters

The Indian equity market continues to scale new highs, moving in tandem with the upswing in global markets after the election victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential elections. On Saturday, the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of all listed and traded companies on the BSE reached a fresh all-time high of Rs 169.3 trillion — nearly Rs 6 trillion higher than the pre-Covid high of Rs 163 trillion. Read More.

Govt plans separate electricity distribution channel for industries

The ministry of power is looking at creating a separate electricity distribution channel for industries, as part of the Centre’s ‘Make In India’ push and bid to provide incentives to companies. Read More.


Forget economy, bond market is happy with liquidity infusion by RBI

The bond market seems to be no longer taking cues from the economy but is happy with the daily dose of liquidity infusion by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Read More.

After commercial auction success, govt plans further mining reforms

After running commercial coal mining auctions, the Union government is now going to come up with a comprehensive package of reforms in the non-coal mining sector. Read More.

Govt to decriminalise provisions of LLP Act in upcoming Winter Session

After amending the Companies Act, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is now looking to decriminalise provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. One of the changes being proposed is allowing LLPs to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Read More.

Hit by Covid slump, Mumbai airport seeks moratorium till March 2022

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), which has been hit by a slump owing to the pandemic, has sought extension in the payment holiday on loans till the end of March 2022, as part of the debt restructuring package. Read More.

Reliance Retail buys 96% stake in Urban Ladder for over Rs 182 crore

Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) retail arm has acquired 96 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based online furniture retailer Urban Ladder for over Rs 182 crore. Read More.

First Published: Mon, November 16 2020. 06:40 IST

