Top headlines: PM says retro tax 'mistake of past'; 10 dead in HP landslide

Abolition of retro tax to strengthen investors' confidence: PM at CII event
At the special plenary session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country is witnessing strengthening of cooperation between government and industry.
During the pandemic industry has stepped forward to help in every way, from masks to oxygen, he said. Industry has played an important role in India's growth, Modi added. Read more
Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Kinnaur
Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.
Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while 13 injured have been pulled out of the rubble, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Read more
VIL's position to remain tough till meaningful capital infusion: Report
Vodafone Idea's cash flow analysis indicates that its situation may remain challenging even after any relief measures, and the telco needs "meaningful capital infusion" with a long gestation period to become competitive, a report by Credit Suisse said on Wednesday.
The report expects Airtel to be "well placed" in either of the scenarios, of two-private-operator sector, or three private operators post an industry repair. Read more
Parliament passes constitutional amendment bill on OBC list
A constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha as 187 members voted in its favour. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha a day before. Read more
