Top headlines: Retail inflation eases in April; IIP grows in March

Retail inflation eases to 4.29 pc in April
Retail inflation slowed to 4.29 per cent in April from 5.52 per cent in March, mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank mainly factors in the retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) while arriving at its monetary policy.
Industrial production grows 22.4 pc in March. Read more
India's industrial production grew by 22.4 per cent in March, official data showed on Wednesday.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), manufacturing sector output surged 25.8 per cent in March 2021. Read more
US agrees to remove Xiaomi from blacklist
Xiaomi Corp. and the US government have reached an agreement to set aside a Trump administration blacklisting that could have restricted American investment in the Chinese smartphone maker.
The Chinese smartphone giant had sued the government earlier this year, after the US Defense Department under former President Donald Trump issued an order designating the firm as a Communist Chinese Military Company, which would have led to a de-listing from US exchanges and deletion from global benchmark indexes. Read more
Mamata writes a letter to PM Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government is ready to provide land and all the required support for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee also called for liberal and proactive import of vaccines. Read more
