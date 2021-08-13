Top headlines: SpiceJet Q1 loss widens; exports jump nearly 50% in July

-
ALSO READ
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
Top headlines: Blackstone-Sify deal, Wipro's Capco deal, and more
Top headlines: Ruia out of Air India sale race, India to appeal Cairn award
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
-
At $35 billion in July, India records highest-ever monthly exports
India exported goods worth $35.43 billion in July, the highest first time ever in a month, due to recovery in key global markets and robust demand, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Friday.
Outbound shipments grew by nearly 50 per cent over July 2020, which can be partly attributed to a favourable base. Read more
Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1
SpiceJet reported a standalone net loss of Rs 729 crore for the June quarter as the operations were significantly hit due to the continued impact of Covid‐19 which has seriously disrupted travel demand.
The company has been reeling under the Covid stress for quite sometime now as it had posted losses of Rs 235 crore and Rs 593 crore in the March quarter and corresponding quarter of last year respectively. Read more
Adi Godrej to step down as Chairman of Godrej Industries on Oct 1
Renowned industrialist Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) on October 1, and his younger brother, Nadir Godrej, currently the GIL Managing Director, will succeed him, it was announced on Friday.
Adi Godrej, 79, will also step down from the GIL Board of Directors but will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Godrej Group and also as GIL Chairman Emeritus, while Nadir Godrej, 69, will become the Chairman and Managing Director at the Mumbai-headquartered GIL, as per the company. Read more
Over 5 million domestic air passengers in July, 61% higher than June: DGCA
Around 50.07 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July, 61 per cent higher than the 31.13 lakh who travelled in June, the country's aviation regulator said on Friday.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 21.15 lakh people and 57.25 lakh had travelled within the country by air in May and April, respectively. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU