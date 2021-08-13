Top headlines: SpiceJet Q1 loss widens; exports jump nearly 50% in July

At $35 billion in July, India records highest-ever monthly exports

India exported goods worth $35.43 billion in July, the highest first time ever in a month, due to recovery in key global markets and robust demand, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Friday.

Outbound shipments grew by nearly 50 per cent over July 2020, which can be partly attributed to a favourable base.

Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1

reported a standalone net loss of Rs 729 crore for the June quarter as the operations were significantly hit due to the continued impact of Covid‐19 which has seriously disrupted travel demand.

The company has been reeling under the Covid stress for quite sometime now as it had posted losses of Rs 235 crore and Rs 593 crore in the March quarter and corresponding quarter of last year respectively.

to step down as Chairman of on Oct 1

Renowned industrialist will step down as Chairman of Ltd (GIL) on October 1, and his younger brother, Nadir Godrej, currently the GIL Managing Director, will succeed him, it was announced on Friday.

Adi Godrej, 79, will also step down from the GIL Board of Directors but will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Godrej Group and also as GIL Chairman Emeritus, while Nadir Godrej, 69, will become the Chairman and Managing Director at the Mumbai-headquartered GIL, as per the company.

Over 5 million domestic air passengers in July, 61% higher than June: DGCA

Around 50.07 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July, 61 per cent higher than the 31.13 lakh who travelled in June, the country's aviation regulator said on Friday.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 21.15 lakh people and 57.25 lakh had travelled within the country by air in May and April, respectively.