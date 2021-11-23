Top headlines: Voda Idea too raises tariffs; NoBroker becomes an unicorn

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Paytm IPO subscribed 48% on Day 2; M&M Q2 net surges 8-fold
Top headlines: Ola selects banks for IPO; PhonePe now an insurance broker
Top headlines: India's Q1 GDP grows 20.1%; PayU buys BillDesk for $4.7 bn
Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits
Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial
-
India to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves
India plans to release about 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with the US, Japan and other major economies to cool prices, a top government official said on Tuesday.
India stores about 38 million barrels of crude oil in underground caverns at three locations on the east and west coast. Read more
IKEA's malls business to build first shopping centre in India in Gurugram
IKEA's malls business, one of the world's biggest, said on Tuesday it had bought a plot in Gurugram next to New Delhi for a shopping centre that will be its first to open in India.
Ingka Centres, which has 47 malls, that itself calls "meeting places", anchored by IKEA stores across Europe, Russia and China and plans to enter North America and India, said the estimated investment for the project was around €400 million ($450 million) and that construction would start in early 2022. Read more
Vodafone Idea to hike tariff by 20-25% from Nov 25, follows Airtel
Vodafone Idea said on Tuesday it will hike its telecom tariffs by at least 20 per cent from November 25, following bigger rival Bharti Airtel’s announcement yesterday.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is increasing prepaid tariffs by 20-25 per cent and top-up plan tariffs by 19-21 per cent. The new tariff plans "will start the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) improvement and will help address the financial stress faced by the industry,” the company said in a press release. Read more
Proptech start-up NoBroker enters unicorn club with $210 mn funding
Property tech start-up NoBroker has raised $210 million in its Series E round led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management and Moore Strategic Ventures, the company said on Tuesday. This round of funding brings the total funding raised by NoBroker to $361 million. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU