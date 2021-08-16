TOP prices to remain benign in coming months amid likely inflation pressure

Several experts are of the view that inflationary pressure, including that in food items, may build from October with economic activity gathering steam. However, the price movement in three key items of Tomato, Onions and Potatoes, commonly known as TOP, may give some solace in the months to come.

Traders and market watchers said the price movement in all the three will remain within the band sans any unusual spikes. The spike occur because of multiple reasons, the main being adequate stock with private traders and government warehouses in case of onions and potatoes and also new crop ...