JUST IN
Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food, says WTO
India emerging as key investment destination amid China's zero-Covid policy
Rising battery prices threaten to derail arrival of affordable EVs
Projects worth Rs 40,000 cr to be launched in Assam in next 2 months
30% edible oil consumption in a year from GM sources, say experts
Transactions in CBDC pilots gather pace, all minor glitches fixed swiftly
Trade settlement in rupee: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
Port cargo traffic growth in November slows to 3% amid trade slowdown
Niti Aayog objects to certain provisions in proposed DESH bill: Report
CBDC versus the rest: Can RBI's digital currency replace physical cash?
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India emerging as key investment destination amid China's zero-Covid policy
Business Standard

Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food, says WTO

The World Trade Organization said in a report on Tuesday that countries were introducing trade restrictions at an increased pace, particularly on food, feed and fertilisers

Topics
WTO | Trade restrictions | Global food trade

Reuters  |  GENEVA 

World prices for wheat rose 6% on news of India’s export ban. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Photo: Bloomberg

The World Trade Organization said in a report on Tuesday that countries were introducing trade restrictions at an increased pace, particularly on food, feed and fertilisers.

"Out of the 78 export restrictive measures on food, feed, and fertilizers introduced since the start of the war in late February, 57 are still in place, covering roughly $56.6 billion of trade," said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"These numbers have increased since mid-October, which should be a cause for concern," she said.

However, nearly 80 % of COVID-19 trade restrictions have been repealed, the report said, citing data through to mid-October.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on WTO

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 23:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.