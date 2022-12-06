Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food, says WTO

The World Trade Organization said in a report on Tuesday that countries were introducing at an increased pace, particularly on food, feed and fertilisers.

"Out of the 78 export restrictive measures on food, feed, and fertilizers introduced since the start of the war in late February, 57 are still in place, covering roughly $56.6 billion of trade," said Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"These numbers have increased since mid-October, which should be a cause for concern," she said.

However, nearly 80 % of COVID-19 have been repealed, the report said, citing data through to mid-October.

