Business Standard

Trade in rupee with sanctions-hit Russia kicks off, set to gather pace

Such transactions kicked off a week ago and are gradually expected to pick up pace amid the government's efforts towards ironing out the teething troubles related to the implementation

Topics
Rupee | Indian rupee | India Russia

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Trade settlement: Govt says banks free to not deal with sanctioned entities

The much-awaited trade settlement in the rupee with sanctions-hit Russia has started, with exporters witnessing such transactions fructifying for items, such as tea, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods, people aware of the matter said.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:33 IST

