Trai amends MNP regulations to ease, quicken the process of portability

The Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) amended the (MNP) regulations to ease and quicken the process of portability.

The timeline for porting a mobile number within the Intra-Licensed Service Area (Intra-LSA) or the same circle has been limited to two days and that in a different circle or an Inter-Licensed Service Area (Inter-LSA) has been kept at four days.

Further, the regulator also said a operator would have to pay a penalty of not exceeding Rs 10,000 for any misinformation about the portability and each wrongful rejection of portability request.

"If any access provider or service provider contravenes the provisions... (it shall) be liable to pay an amount, by way of financial disincentive not exceeding Rs 10,000 for each wrongful rejection of the request for porting," the circular said.

also shortened the validity period of (UPC) to four days from the previous period of 15 days for all Licensed Service Area (LSA) except the LSAs of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and North-East for which the validity of UPC remains unchanged.

For the cases of corporate porting, the present limit of 50 numbers in single authorisation letter has been enhanced to 100 numbers per authorisation letter, the circular said.

"Post-implementation of this regulation (amendment), appropriate Quality of Service (QoS) parameters will be devised by the authority to monitor the role of MNPSPs ( Service Providers) and Access Providers in the new scenario," it said.