TRAI issues consultation paper seeking views on norms for DTH services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday issued a consultation paper seeking views and comments on regulatory framework recommended for direct-to-home (DTH) services.
Written response has been sought from stakeholders on the consultation paper by December 14 and counter comments by December 19, TRAI said.
"The comments and counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form on the email, it said.
TRAI had first issued recommendations on "Regulatory Framework for Platform Services" for DTH and multi-system operators (MSOs) services in 2014 which were referred back by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in October 2020.
An MSO is an authorised service provider providing cable TV services to its subscribers.
The ministry also proposed to adopt the certain recommendations in respect of platform services offered by MSOs also by appropriately replacing the word "DTH" with "MSO" and requested TRAI to furnish its views on it.
The Authority had forwarded its recommendations on Regulatory Framework for Platform Services in 2014 and a lot of developments have happened since then.
"Further, there are a few new issues that have been raised by the ministry in its above referred letter dated October 23,2020 vis--vis applying certain recommendations made for DTH operators in 2019 on MSOs also. Therefore, in line with its practice, TRAI shall provide its recommendations to MIB after a due consultation process. Accordingly, TRAI has issued consultation paper for seeking comments of all the stakeholders, the authority said in a press note.
