New big telecom move: Trai sets the ball rolling on auction across 4 bands

The E band was recently offered by the DoT for 5G backhaul to operators in the interim at an administrative price, pending a final decision on how it will be allocated

Surajeet Das Gupta & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

It is believed that the DoT has also made a reference to the regulator on captive usage of these bands (E&V) as well as consideration of delicensing of the V band for indoor usage only.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has begun work on a consultation paper for auctioning of spectrum in four bands: the two crucial satellite bands which include Ka (satellite to earth 17.2-21.2 GHz and upload from 27.5-31 GHz) and KU (10.2-14.5 GHz) which enable broadband services, and the contentious E band (71-76 to 81-86 GHz ) as well as the V band (between 57-71 GHz).

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 06:05 IST

