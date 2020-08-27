Centre to facilitate borrowings by talking to RBI as GST collection falls

The on Thursday asked the states to borrow up to Rs 2.35 trillion from the market to meet the compensation shortfall under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the current financial year.



The burden of the borrowing would not come to states but be borne by extension of the cess imposed on sin and luxury goods, said the The would facilitate the borrowing by talking to RBI so that each state does not rush to the market and raise the bond yields.

In this regard, the Union government gave two options to the states: either to borrow up to Rs 97,000 crore, which is a shortfall in the compensation as is given in a formula under law, or the entire Rs 2.35 trillion, revenue secretary A B Pandey told reporters after a five-hour meeting of the Council.

The compensation cess would collect Rs 65,000 crore during 2020-21 against the requirement of Rs three trillion, he said. However, the requirement for the compensation is Rs 1.62 trillion, leaving a gap of Rs 97,000 crore.

The Centre would give details of the two options to the states in a couple of days, after which states will come back at a proposed Council meeting with their choice, finance minister said.

She emphasised that the burden of the borrowing would not come to the states as it would be paid back by extension of the compensation cess. The states are constitutionally guaranteed to get compensation for five years till June 30, 2022. Till that time, compensation cess is required to be there.

The states are guaranteed compensation if they do not record 14 per cent growth in revenues from on the base year of 2015-16.