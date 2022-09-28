JUST IN
Two sweeping reforms likely in debt-ridden NHAI's HAM framework

Authority plans to slash developer upfront payment, reduce timeline for financial closure

Topics
NHAI | National Highways Authority of India | Hybrid annuity model

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

National Highways Authority of India is anchoring the project in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India.
According to industry estimates, more than 80 per cent of highway projects awarded in the recent past come under HAM

Debt-ridden National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is looking to introduce two major reforms in its hybrid annuity model (HAM) of highway contracts. This move would not only increase the basket of projects being offered but also ease the financial pressure on the authority.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 20:25 IST

`
