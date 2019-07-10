Two years of GST, in facts and figures: 280 mn returns filed till June 2019

GST Network (GSTN), responsible for IT system of goods and services tax (GST), has come out with various facts about the indirect tax in its two-year journey since it was rolled out on July 1, 2017. For instance, registrations under GST rose 192 per cent to 11.2 million at the end of the first year.

After the base increased significantly, registrations rose by 9 per cent to 12.3 million at the end of two years. Similarly, over 280 million returns were filed till the end of two years. ...