JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

RBI launches surveys on consumer confidence, inflation expectations
Business Standard

Uddhav Thackeray asks MMRDA to see if metro car-shed can shift out of Aarey

Thackeray on Friday asked the Mumbai Metro and MMRDA officials to examine whether the proposed Metro car-shedin Aarey Colony can be shifted to Pahadi Goregaon area near Oshiwara.

Topics
Uddhav Thackeray | Aarey Colony | MMRDA

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Source: CMO Maharashtra)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav

Thackeray on Friday asked the Mumbai Metro and MMRDA officials to examine whether the proposed Metro car-shedin Aarey Colony can be shifted to Pahadi Goregaon area near Oshiwara.

An official in the Urban Development department said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had already sought a 200-acre plot in Pahadi Goregaon for Metro line 6 (Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjur Marg).

33.5 km underground Metro line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) passes through Aarey Colony and the car shed was also supposed to come up in this forested area.

There were huge protests as the project involved felling of over 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 23:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU