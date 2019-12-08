JUST IN
None of river linking projects at implementation stage: Parliamentary panel

Uddhav Thackeray's big test as Maharashtra CM: Finding money for farmers

The new government will have to factor in the economic slowdown and the dip in tax collection before committing the state's finances to various projects

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray faces his first big test when he heads to Nagpur for the winter session of state legislature beginning December 16. A combative Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be prepared to question Thackeray over his promises of loan waiver and relief to farmers.

Thackeray did not make big-ticket announcements in his first week as chief minister. But his move to review all decisions taken by his predecessor, Devendra Fadnavis, preparing a white paper on state finances, and withdrawal of police cases against various activists will likely help him widen ...

