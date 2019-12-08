Uddhav Thackeray's big test as Maharashtra CM: Finding money for farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray faces his first big test when he heads to Nagpur for the winter session of state legislature beginning December 16. A combative Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be prepared to question Thackeray over his promises of loan waiver and relief to farmers.

Thackeray did not make big-ticket announcements in his first week as chief minister. But his move to review all decisions taken by his predecessor, Devendra Fadnavis, preparing a white paper on state finances, and withdrawal of police cases against various activists will likely help him widen ...