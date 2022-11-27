JUST IN
Union Budget 2023-24: Centre invites suggestions, Dec 10 last date
US industry associations red-flag India's 'restrictive' trade barriers
Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates
MP FPOs stock soyabean hoping govt lifts ban on futures & options trade
India remains top nationality granted worker visas: British High Commission
Chance for India to make steel for domestic, global needs: T V Narendran
ICMR recommends avoiding antibiotics for low-grade fever, issues guidelines
FSSAI recognizes Yak as a 'food animal' to check declining population
Spike in winter demand for diesel in Europe offers huge scope for India
India now has second largest gamer base in world at over 369 million
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
US industry associations red-flag India's 'restrictive' trade barriers
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023-24: Centre invites suggestions, Dec 10 last date

For the union budget 2023-24, which will be unveiled in February next year, the finance ministry has requested public ideas and comments

Topics
Finance Ministry | Union Budget | Indian Economy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Budget planning
Citizens can send in their suggestions for the union budget for FY24 by December 10, finance ministry said in an announcement

For the Union Budget 2023–24, which will be presented in February next year, the government has requested public opinions and comments.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, tweeted a press posted on ‘mygov.in’ website seeking public participation in the annual exercise and to make the budget-making process participative and inclusive.


Citizens can send in their suggestions and comments by December 10, finance ministry said in the statement.

“The ministry looks forward to your ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2023-2024. Please share your ideas and suggestions that can help transform India into a global economic powerhouse with inclusive growth," the ministry said.

The ministry further said that in the past, many suggestions shared were incorporated into the annual budget. Participate in good governance. And help your country soar even higher," it said

The portal has already received almost 400 suggestions including requests to cut middle-class tax rates, ideas for the education sector, and plans for a jobs programme for urban unemployed people.

On February 1, 2023, the union budget is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The economic survey for 2022–2023 would be presented to Parliament the day prior.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 21:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.