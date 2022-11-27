Union Budget 2023-24: Centre invites suggestions, Dec 10 last date

For the 2023–24, which will be presented in February next year, the government has requested public opinions and comments.



Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, tweeted a press posted on ‘mygov.in’ website seeking public participation in the annual exercise and to make the budget-making process participative and inclusive.





Citizens can send in their suggestions and comments by December 10, said in the statement.



“The ministry looks forward to your ideas and suggestions for the 2023-2024. Please share your ideas and suggestions that can help transform India into a global economic powerhouse with inclusive growth," the ministry said.



The ministry further said that in the past, many suggestions shared were incorporated into the annual budget. Participate in good governance. And help your country soar even higher," it said



The portal has already received almost 400 suggestions including requests to cut middle-class tax rates, ideas for the education sector, and plans for a jobs programme for urban unemployed people.



On February 1, 2023, the union budget is expected to be presented by Finance Minister . The economic survey for 2022–2023 would be presented to Parliament the day prior.