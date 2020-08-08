Unique ID, data privacy give strength to Centre's digital health mission

Covid-19 has brought lessons aplenty for the world, among which is the need to quickly access and analyse macro data. Digitised health records could help collate and analyse data in a more comprehensive and ‘real time’ manner for policymaking.

With this objective, the Centre has rolled out the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which proposes a unique health ID for each citizen. The announcement is expected on August 15 by the Prime Minister. “Let’s say the NDHM gets implemented. Imagine, then, how quickly policymakers could access and assess data ...