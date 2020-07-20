UP eases land allotment in Noida, Greater Noida to woo global investors

Eyeing big ticket investments, especially from global corporations exiting China following the Covid-19 outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced easing norms for the allotment of industrial land to companies.

These are aimed at fast tracking the land allotment process by fixing a timeline of 15 days for the mega, mega plus and super mega category of industrial investments after such applications are filed with the authorities.

The land allotment would cover major industrial enclaves including Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway etc.

Meanwhile, the state government is offering special incentives to investors in the backward Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions, which have an abundance of industrial grade land and good connectivity.





According to UP industrial development minister Satish Mahana, the decision would further improve the ‘ease of doing business’ in UP by streamlining the process and imparting ‘absolute transparency’ to land management by ensuring a time-bound allotment system in industrial development authorities.

The decision has been taken for the different categories of investment projects under the UP Industrial Investment and



Employment Promotion Policy of 2017, he informed. According to the Government Order (GO) issued on Monday, the land allotment for mega, mega plus and super mega industrial units will be fast-tracked to a maximum of 15 days.

Moreover, a monthly land allotment cycle will be adopted for land allotments, which are made through e-auction.

“UP is getting investment proposals from many multinational and national investors, especially in focused sectors like defence, aerospace, logistics, warehousing and electronics manufacturing etc. Therefore, having assured availability and allotment of land within defined time-limits is imperative for not only improving ease of doing business but for attracting big ticket investments into the state,” Mahana noted.





He said all major industrial development authorities were already working to create a robust GIS linked online land bank to enable prospective investors to select land of their choice online in a transparent manner across the different authorities in UP.

Elaborating the new provisions, UP additional chief secretary, infrastructure & industrial development, Alok Kumar said all key industrial development authorities had been directed to ensure land allotment to investors according to the procedure and timelines fixed for different categories of industrial units.

In case of different categories of projects, the investment would be calculated on the basis of detailed project report (DPR) at the specified norm of minimum Rs 2 crore per acre to ensure that investors do not obtain land more than that is required for the respective project.

The directions have been issued to Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Integrated Industrial Township Limited (DMIC IITGNL).