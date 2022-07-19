UP expects to attract Rs 10 trillion investment in global summit

expects to attract Rs 10 lakh crore worth of industrial over the next five years during the 'Global Investors Summit' it plans to host in January next year.

According to a government spokesman, the state had emerged as a dream destination for industrial in the country and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials across departments to pull up their socks to propel the growth bandwagon to the next level now.

The chief minister told officials to target of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state through the event.

The chief minister said, "Imbibing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform', is moving fast towards becoming the second largest economy of the country. As of now, it is at the number six. The ' Global Investor Summit' is a great opportunity to boost the new aspirations of Uttar Pradesh. The state must work and eye an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore."

The chief minister further said that with MSMEs as the focus of the first day, the Global Investor Summit of UP should be given wide publicity by organising roadshows in countries like the UK, the US, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia.

"We must send our teams to these countries, so that a conducive environment of UP may be created in countries of significance to the industrial world," he said, adding that Singapore proposing to join Uttar Pradesh as partner for the Global Investors' Summit was a matter of pride.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)