Make in India, cutting imports dependency need of the hour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Make in India is the need of the hour and appealed to the industry to reduce dependence on imports and boost domestic manufacturing.
He urged the industry to make efforts to cut imports of goods that can be manufactured in India.
"Today, the world is looking at India as a manufacturing powerhouse," Modi said while addressing DPIIT's webinar on 'Make in India for the World'.
The Prime Minister said that announcements in the Budget for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India are important for the industry and Indian economy.
The Make in India campaign is the need of 21st century India, and it gives an opportunity to show our potential, Modi said, adding that "we should work with full force to build a robust manufacturing base".
Make in India is the need of the hour in sectors such as electric vehicles, speciality steel, and medical equipment, the Prime Minister said, adding the opening up of coal, mining and defence sectors have opened up huge opportunities for industries.
The industry should talk about 'vocal for local' and 'Make in India' in their product advertising. India has huge young talent and skilled manpower, and this can be used to promote Make in India, Modi said.
