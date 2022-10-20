JUST IN
No hike in prices of pulses, onions; Centre assures it has adequate stocks
Milk scheme benefits more than 800,000 producers in Rajasthan: Official
Colleges to be set up under PPP model in Chhattisgarh's remote areas
Eyeing $5-bn exports, $22-bn turnover in defence sector by 2025: Rajnath
RBI interventions pull rupee back from new low against US dollar
Coal import to be stopped by 2024, says Pralhad Joshi
India, UK talks for trade pact 'moving forward': Commerce Secretary
Gold prices edge higher as dollar softens, rate-hike fears cap upside
Rupee reverses from new low to edge higher; RBI likely intervened
CII urges govt to consider lowering freight, power costs for exporters
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
No hike in prices of pulses, onions; Centre assures it has adequate stocks
Business Standard

UP eyes bigger pie of millet exports, plans to expand jowar acreage

Some of the major millet crops grown in UP are jowar, bajra, kodo and sanwa

Topics
millets | Millets production | Millet

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

millets
Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Uttar Pradesh (UP), the second largest millet producing state is looking to expand their exports. According to a government official, the UP government is now taking proactive steps to increase the acreage of millets by reviving the traditional and indigenous crops under the rain fed farming system.

Millets provide a spectrum of low risk crops, which are resilient to climate change. The state government has planned to promote the cultivation of such nutritious cereals in rainfed areas,” he added.

The Yogi Adityanath government is aiming to increase the bajra acreage from 980,000 hectares (ha) to a million and hike its production from 24.55 quintal/ha to 25.53 quintal/ha.

The state also plans to expand jowar acreage from 215,000ha to 224,000ha.

Some of the major millet crops grown in UP are jowar, bajra, kodo and sanwa.

UP produces 5 million tonnes (Mt) of millet which is 20 percent of India’s annual output. India is the world’s fifth largest millet exporter with exports rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3 percent. Shipments from India were valued at $27 million in 2020-21.

The global export of millets increased from $380 million in 2019 to $402 million in 2020 owing to growing consumer preference for healthy and organic food.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on millets

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 20:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.