UP eyes bigger pie of millet exports, plans to expand jowar acreage

(UP), the second largest producing state is looking to expand their exports. According to a government official, the UP government is now taking proactive steps to increase the acreage of by reviving the traditional and indigenous crops under the rain fed farming system.

“ provide a spectrum of low risk crops, which are resilient to climate change. The state government has planned to promote the cultivation of such nutritious cereals in rainfed areas,” he added.

The Yogi Adityanath government is aiming to increase the bajra acreage from 980,000 hectares (ha) to a million and hike its production from 24.55 quintal/ha to 25.53 quintal/ha.

The state also plans to expand jowar acreage from 215,000ha to 224,000ha.

Some of the major crops grown in UP are jowar, bajra, kodo and sanwa.

UP produces 5 million tonnes (Mt) of which is 20 percent of India’s annual output. India is the world’s fifth largest millet exporter with exports rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3 percent. Shipments from India were valued at $27 million in 2020-21.

The global export of increased from $380 million in 2019 to $402 million in 2020 owing to growing consumer preference for healthy and organic food.