UP govt decides not to raise cane price; SAP stays at Rs 315 a quintal

Belying expectations of a token hike in the sale price (set by the state) of sugarcane in an election year, the government has decided to keep the rate unchanged for this 2018-19 season (which officially began October 1 and runs till end-September 2019).

The 'State Advised Price' (SAP) for the common variety of cane in UP, the country's top sugar producer, stays Rs 315 a quintal. Farmer groups in UP had demanded Rs 400 a quintal, pointing to rises in input costs, such as of diesel, labourers' wages, fertiliser and so on.

However, private sugar mills (94 in all) had reiterated their inability to pay growers at even the existing SAP. With the prevailing low sugar prices and depressed market outlook, any rise would only mean further accumulation of payment arrears, they had warned.

Sugar companies have for several years been asking that the government-set price for cane be linked to the retail sugar price. The UP government has not taken a stand on this, although it had earlier said a committee would study the subject.

In the 2017-18 crushing season, UP's sugar output was a little more than 12 million tonnes (mt). A global glut in sugar and falling prices in the home market have led to payment dues of about Rs 42 bn at the season's end.

Even so, while farmers have been complaining rach season, UP's cane sowing has been rising. The 2018-19 area is estimated at 2.6 million hectares, up 18 per cent from the 2.2 mn ha of 2017-18. This is partly because despite payment delay, cane farmers see the SAP mechanism as a better bet than alternative crops such as or

Sugarcane farmer leader Arvind Singh told Business Standard the payment for and is never at the Minimum Support Price (MSP, which is officially set by the central government, as a guarantee.

"It is not that the farmers prefer cane cultivation but the SAP mechanism at least provides the government guarantee for payment, even if it is delayed," he said, while expressing disappointment that the state government had not increased the price this year.

"While the cane acreage increased this year, it would witness a dip in the next (2019-20), since the recent increase in farm input costs have not been compensated adequately," he added.

The official deadline was Friday for private millers to settle all their payment arrears but this is still around Rs 40 bn. The state had earlier announced a concessional loan package of Rs 40 bn to help mills in this regard. Sugarcane minister Suresh Rana said at least Rs 26 bn had been released to eligible private millers under the scheme.