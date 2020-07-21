UP govt facilitates issuance of Khandsari licences online in 100 hours

The has simplified the process for obtaining licences for new Khandsari units, allowing entrepreneurs to get one online in just 100 hours. Applications for setting up new units can be submitted online as well.

Khandsari, or khand, is a type of partially refined to unrefined sugar with a strong molasses content and flavour.

According to the Commissioner-Cane and Sugar, Sanjay Bhoosreddy, the Department has taken a decision to issue online licences within 100 hours of application submission. He said a simpler Khandsari policy and the initiation of computerised licensing system have seen the issuance of 131 licences, creating 34,550 TCD (tonnes crushed per day) capacity, which is the equivalent of the crushing capacity of eight Due to the simplified system, Khandsari units are being set up in rural areas, generating employment opportunities and helping dispose sugarcane.

The cane commissioner saus that of the 131 new licences, 14 have been obtained by women entrepreneurs. Crushing capacity of 4,100 TCDs will be created at these units. Bhoosreddy said a separate portal has been launched for khandsari units on which applications for new licenses can be submitted and licenses will be issued online.