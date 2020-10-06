UP govt rolls back decision to privatise power distribution companies

The has decided to roll back its decision to privatise one of its five power distribution companies (discoms), following the protest by the employees of the power department and discoms.

The members of Power Officers' Association were holding protests in capital city Lucknow for the last two days leading to electricity supply issues in the town.

In a memorandum signed with the association, the power department and energy minister Shrikant Sharma agreed on "not privatising any discom in the state".

Business Standard has reviewed the memorandum signed on Tuesday.

"The power minister assured that no decision regarding the of discoms would be taken without taking the employees in confidence. The government is taking back the decision of privatising the Purvanchal discom", said the memorandum signed by the state government and employee associations.

This paper had reported first in June, UP government was looking to privatise one of its five power distribution companies (discoms) - Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL).

This discom which controls and manages electricity supply in the eastern Uttar Pradesh, has two politically important cities - Varanasi represented by Prime Minister and Gorakhpur the assembly constituency of chief minister Senior officials said the power department was planning to offer PUVNNL in order to reduce the losses and improve the supply infrastructure. Varanasi was earlier slated to become the model city for urban power reforms. This included underground cabling, smart metering and IT enabled electricity supply, among others.