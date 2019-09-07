IIM Lucknow to train Uttar Pradesh ministers in budgeting, governance

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) will offer a refresher training course to the Uttar Pradesh ministers in efficient budgetary management and governance.

The course has been designed to apprise UP policymakers of various methodologies pertaining to government project implementation, financial management and budgetary skills.

According to officials, the first of the three refresher training will be held on September 8 at the IIM-L campus. The two remaining sessions will be held on September 15 and September 22. Each of the session would be held for nearly 11 hours.

UP CM Adityanath has mandated all his ministerial colleagues, particularly the first time ministers, to participate in these sessions for enhancing their governance capacities. The refresher course at the IIM-L is expected to groom the state ministers in the finer nuances of governance and budgetary management skills, so that they are able to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects in their respective departments by coordinatinating with other departments and the bureaucracy.

Besides, the sessions would also delve into systems and practices to cultivate a positive image in the public through better conduct and delivery of governance. The idea of IIM-L training session was mooted by CM’s economic advisor K V Raju, which was readily accepted by the former.