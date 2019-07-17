Uphill task for Railways as few private players ready for participation

The Narendra Modi government has set the Indian Railways on course for private participation to meet its funding needs, underlining the long understood realisation that the exchequer alone cannot finance infrastructure building and its operations. But unlike other infrastructure sectors, the Railways’ public-private participation (PPP) record has been patchy and difficult to implement.

Yet the need for some sort of partnership is becoming urgent. In her July 5 Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Railways needed Rs 50 trillion in five years to 2030. But she ...