10% quota in jobs, education for all economically weaker people: Report

Ahead of the General Election this year, the government on Monday announced 10% reservation in government jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker upper castes, according to reports.

The benefits will be given to people earning less than Rs 8 lakh per year, according to TV reports.

To pave way for the latest reservation, Article 15 & 16 of the Constitution will be amended. To bring a constitutional amendment, the bill is likely to be tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

More details are awaited.