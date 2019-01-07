JUST IN
10% quota in jobs, education for all economically weaker people: Report

The benefits will be given to people earning less than Rs 8 lakh per year, according to TV reports. To pave way for the latest reservation, Article 15 & 16 of the Constitution will be amended.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ahead of the General Election this year, the government on Monday announced 10% reservation in government jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker upper castes, according to reports.

To pave way for the latest reservation, Article 15 & 16 of the Constitution will be amended. To bring a constitutional amendment, the bill is likely to be tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

More details are awaited.
