US-China trade war: 151 items of Indian exports set to gain, says research

As many as 151 items of Indian exports to China have the potential to replace identical products India’s northern neighbour imports from the US, an internal research paper of the Commerce Department has said.

The paper, reviewed by Business Standard, has studied the effect of the ever-escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington DC, and identified opportunities for Indian exports to China. Assessing India’s export capabilities and matching them with China’s largest imports from the US, the government has broadly identified 774 items on which immediate ...