JUST IN
European Central Bank pushes banks to speed up climate change work
Who are the mystery buyers responsible for central bank gold boom?
Opec raises long-term oil demand view, calls for $12.1 trillion investment
Credit Suisse hires 20 banks for $4 bn capital increase to restructure
Oil rises 3% on strong crude demand, outweighing slack in China fears
Dollar slides on expectations of less hawkish Fed; euro at 1-month high
Dollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
Dollar edges up but gains under check as global risk appetite rebounds
BoE says report of another delay of its bond sales is 'inaccurate'
Goldman Sachs unveils business revamp as third-quarter profit falls
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance
CVS Health, Walmart, Walgreens to pay $13.8 bn in Opioid painkillers case
Business Standard

Fed hikes rate again by 75 basis points, hints at entering end phase

On Wednesday, US Fedral Bank increased repo rate by 75 basis points, taking the key repo rate to 4 per cent

Topics
US Fed monetary policy | US Fed | US Federal Reserve

Jonnelle Marte | Bloomberg 

Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Fed Chair Jerome Powell (Photo: Bloomberg)

Federal Reserve officials delivered their fourth straight 75 basis-point interest rate increase while also signaling their aggressive campaign to curb inflation could be approaching its final phase.

The Fed said that “ongoing increases” will likely be needed to bring rates to a level that is “sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time,” according to the Federal Open Market Committee's statement released in Washington Wednesday following a two-day meeting.

In a new sentence in the statement, the Fed also said: “In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”

The fresh language comes amid still-strong readings on inflation and jobs, even as sectors like housing and manufacturing have slowed substantially.

The unanimous decision lifts the target for the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level since 2008.

The statement firmly committed policymakers to their campaign to curb inflation, but acknowledged that interest-rate increases act with a lag.

Chair Jerome Powell will have a chance to elaborate on the outlook for future meetings at his press conference at 2:30 p.m. in Washington.

Investors are looking to him to discuss whether the Fed will slow the pace of rate increases at its next meeting in December.

Election Near

Officials, fighting to curb inflation running near a 40-year high, gathered days before midterm US congressional elections in which anger over price pressures has been a dominant theme.

The outcome of the Nov. 8 vote could cost President Joe Biden's Democrats control of Congress, and some prominent lawmakers in his party have started to publicly urge the Fed to show restraint. Powell, for his part, has tried to keep the central bank out of the political fray.

Officials, as expected, said they will continue to reduce their holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities as planned -- a pace amounting to about $1.1 trillion a year.

The higher rates go, the harder the Fed's job becomes. Having been criticized for missing the stubbornness of the inflation surge, officials know that monetary policy works with a lag and that the tighter it becomes the more it not only slows inflation, but economic growth and hiring too.

Fed forecasts in September implied a downshift to 50 basis points in December, according to the median projection. Those projections showed rates reaching 4.4% this year and 4.6% next year, before cuts in 2024.

Additional Data

No fresh estimates were released at this meeting and they won’t be updated again until officials gather Dec. 13-14, when they will have two more months of data on employment and consumer inflation in hand.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg late last month were looking for a 50 basis-point increase in December, but almost a third had penciled in a fifth 75 basis-point hike. They saw rates peaking at 5% next year.

Investors saw a similar path: Pricing in financial futures markets earlier on Wednesday was split between a 50 and 75 basis-point increase in December, with rates peaking slightly above 5% during 2023.

The Fed’s most forceful tightening campaign since the 1980s is beginning to cool some parts of the economy, particularly in housing. But policymakers have yet to see meaningful progress on inflation.

Nor has there been a significant loosening in the job market, with unemployment in September matching a half-century low of 3.5%.

Employer demand for workers has also remained strong, with 1.9 job vacancies for every unemployed person in America, according to Labor Department data Tuesday.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US Fed monetary policy

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.