Use 'restraining devices' if needed: DGCA to airlines on unruly passengers

-
ALSO READ
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
Could an Indian airline be in race for SriLankan Airlines stake buy?
DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity
DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30
Domestic air traffic fell 8% in June due to higher fares, says DGCA
-
The aviation regulator said the pilot in command is responsible for assessing a situation and relay information to the airline's central control on the ground for further action.
"Upon landing of the aircraft, airline representative shall lodge FIR with the concerned security agency at aerodrome, to whom, the unruly passenger shall be handed over," the statement said.
The avaiation regulator further said that non-action/ inappropriate action/ omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society. "Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations shall be dealt strictly and invite enforcement action," it added.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 18:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU