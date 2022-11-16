JUST IN
India has democratised technology to fight poverty, says PM Modi
War, slowdown prompt Tiruppur exporters to explore alternate markets
Cos can earn $460 bn in incremental profit if AI implementation improves
Indian refiners becoming wary of buying Russian oil as EU sanctions loom
India likely to import 64% less soyabean in 2022-23: Industry body SOPA
CM Basavaraj Bommai emphasises cooperation with US in pharma sector
Over 24,600 uncovered villages to get BSNL 4G service by December 2023
Union Agriculture Minister inaugurates M&M's Farm Machinery Plant in MP
Direct tax mop-up to exceed budget target by 25-30 pc: CBDT chief
Govt likely to release new draft of data protection bill for public comment
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Cos can earn $460 bn in incremental profit if AI implementation improves
India has democratised technology to fight poverty, says PM Modi
Business Standard

War, slowdown prompt Tiruppur exporters to explore alternate markets

Move follows 21% YoY dip in exports in October; some exporters believe things will improve in the coming months as yarn prices have declined and dollar rates are favourable

Topics
Tirupur | Indian exports | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Tiruppur exports feel slowdown, war heat; demand likely to dip by 40%

With demand coming down from the United States due to the economic slowdown, and in Europe due to the Ukraine war, exporters from India’s largest garment hub Tiruppur are looking to diversify their export baskets to countries like UAE, Australia and Japan. This is after the exports from Tiruppur dipped 21 per cent year on year in October.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tirupur

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.