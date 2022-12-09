JUST IN
Business Standard

We see trade with India growing two-fold in next 5 years: Ontario minister

In a Q&A, Victor Fedeli says several top Indian companies are continuing to build their presence in the Canadian province despite concerns of tighter global financial conditions

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario
Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario

Referring to the current level of $400 million worth of exports from Ontario to India as a “blank canvas”, Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario, told Bhaskar Dutta that the trade could grow by two times over the next five years. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:30 IST

