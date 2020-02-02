We will see a second wave of privatisation in FY21, says Dipam secy

As the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management was handed its highest-ever target of Rs 2.1 trillion for 2020-21 (FY21), its Secretary TUHIN KANTA PANDEY spoke to Arup Roychoudhury a day after the Budget saying the four big privatisation transactions — Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India, and Container Corporation of India (Concor) — could be completed before September.

Edited excerpts: From your Revised Estimate of Rs 65,000 crore for 2019-20, you are at Rs 18,000 crore now. Which companies do you plan to divest or ...