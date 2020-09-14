Weekly economic indicators: More shoppers stepping out, road traffic higher

Retail outlets saw more footfalls and more vehicles hit the roads as people continued to move around even as there has been talk of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of a second wave as cases crossed one million in the state. Weekly economic indicators show sign of higher activity.

Business Standard tracks pollution levels, railway freight, power generation and traffic data. It gives a current picture of the economy ahead of official macroeconomic data, which is often released with a lag. The railway data is as of Saturday, ...