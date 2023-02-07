JUST IN
What explains Indian public sector enterprises' anaemic capex record?
Assam, Odisha among states clocking high rural inflation than urban in FY23
How credible is path of improving quality of fiscal deficit going forward?
100 airports to be developed by 2024 under UDAN infra scheme: V K Singh
Hydrogen mission to push India towards decarbonisation: Amitabh Kant
India's decarbonisation efforts lauded at Energy Week: Oil India CMD
Centre plans to roll out research-linked incentive scheme for pharma sector
Nations reach a common understanding on fossil fuel usage at G20 meeting
New wheat crop trickles in mandis; prices above MSP, say traders
Centre plans to develop 100 airports by 2024 under UDAN infra scheme
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Assam, Odisha among states clocking high rural inflation than urban in FY23
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

What explains Indian public sector enterprises' anaemic capex record?

Instead of public sector enterprises making capex decisions, they have declared dividends in the last few years. The capex decisions have therefore been abrogated to itself by the Centre

Topics
public sector enterprises | Capex | Indian Economy

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

What explains Indian public sector enterprises' anaemic capex record?

The remarkable rise in capital investment by the government of India over the past few years has not been matched by a corresponding increase in capex by the central public sector enterprises (PSE).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on public sector enterprises

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 11:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.