What is soil health card scheme? Check eligibility, cost and challenges

across India could be sometimes unsure of crops they should grow for maximum yield, or they need to test soil quality.

To assist them, the government has the ' Card'. The SHC scheme, with the tagline "Swasth Dhara Khet Hara", is under the Ministry of and promoted by the Department of and Co-operation.

What is a card?

A card provides information on the nutrient status of soil, along with recommendations on the dosage of nutrients to be utilised for improving its fertility and health.

It is printed document issued to once in three years for their land holdings. can take a printout of the card from the SHC portal, which has a database of all harvesting seasons and is available in 21 languages.

Who is eligible for a soil health card?

All farmers in India are eligible for the SHC scheme. They must contact the department in their region for more information.

Importance of soil health card

The government launched the SHC scheme as an initiative to curb the overuse of urea or nitrogenous fertilisers causing a deficiency of nutrients in soil like potassium, nitrogen, sulphur, zinc, boron, copper and phosphorus.

Farmers can assess and raise the soil and crop productivity using key inputs from the card that carries crop-wise recommendations and other physical parameters of fertilisers and nutrients required for farm lands. With the help of the SHC, farmers can improve integrated nutrient management by judiciously using the soil nutrients. The card serves as a step-by-step process to address nutritional deficiencies in soil management practices.

The soil health card helps in reducing the cost of production and determining changes in soil health affected by land management.

The SHC carries corrective measures that farmers are required to adopt for the sustenance of a better crop yield.

It is a field-specific report that helps the farmers to receive crop-wise recommendations of required and nutrients in each type of soil.

SHC offers two sets of fertiliser recommendations for six crops, including recommendations for organic manures.

How to apply for soil health card?

Visit the official website of soil health card scheme -- soilhealth.dac.gov.in

Click on 'Log In' and select your state and click on ‘continue’ or click on 'Register New User'

Enter required credentials like; user log in account details, language, user organisation details etc. and then, click on 'Submit'

Log in with your username and password