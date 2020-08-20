What is the special railway safety fund that is now facing Niti Aayog heat?

The Niti Aayog has trained its guns on the Indian Railways over safety and use of specially created Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK), citing that there is an absence of advanced technologies to improve safety, despite the fact that Rs 55,000 crore has been spent so far under the fund.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also questioned the railway claim of having zero deaths this financial year and only five deaths in 2019-20, citing that over 2,000 people lose their lives in the Mumbai suburban network alone every year. What is RRSK? It was in the 2017-18 budget that RRSK was ...