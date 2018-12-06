What's hurting India's consumption? Here's what RBI survey has to say

-
ALSO READ
Bad omen for the economy: Demand in India is cooling, shows RBI survey
Over 40% firms expecting RBI to hike interest rates further: CII survey
RBI vs govt: 18 board members being watched for their next course of action
Sensex falls 792 pts, rupee breaches 74-mark as RBI holds key lending rates
Govt vs RBI: What data says about shadow banks' debts, credit flow to MSMEs
-
Anecdotal evidence of threats to consumption, which is the backbone of the Indian economy, now has some statistical backing from a central bank survey.
Consumers are increasingly cutting down on spending amid rising fears about job prospects, a Reserve Bank of India survey shows, foreboding a slowdown in Asia’s third-largest economy.
ALSO READ: How RBI's decision on floating rates will give relief to retail borrowers
Consumer sentiment has taken a knock on the back of increasing worries about the economy and rising concerns about jobs, the survey showed. The Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 93.9 in the latest gauge from 94.8 in September, the RBI said.
ALSO READ: Here's a quick decoding of the RBI monetary policy review in December
India is grappling with a crisis in its shadow banking sector, which pushed up lending rates and hurt demand for goods just before the festival season. Even though there are tentative signs of a recovery in demand, the central bank survey painted a rather pessimistic picture for the future.
“The future expectations index also moderated due to lower optimism on the employment scenario and household spending,” said the RBI survey, which covered more than 5,000 respondents over 13 major cities.
ALSO READ: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, seeks to prod banks to lend more
In perhaps the only bright spot in the survey, consumers also remained pessimistic about the price situation through their assessment for income growth improved.
©2018Bloomberg
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU