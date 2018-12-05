RBI decision on floating rates to bring relief to new retail borrowers

Borrowers in the retail and medium-and small-scale enterprises segments should be happy with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to link all new floating rate loans to an external benchmark from April. The decision, say bankers, will impact mostly the home loan segment.

Personal loans and car loans are usually fixed rate loans. The MSME segment is likely to be impacted the most. “If bankers follow the external benchmark regulations in its true spirit, retail borrowers stand to benefit,” says a former retail head of a leading bank. The external benchmark can ...