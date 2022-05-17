Wheat consignments examined by customs can be exported: Commerce Dept

consignments that have been examined by the customs authorities and registered on their system on or before May 13 will be allowed to be exported from India, the department of commerce said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes days after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the department of commerce, banned all types of exports with immediate effect to salvage its falling inventories. The decision was taken to manage the overall food security of the country and support the needs of neighbouring countries.

The order was issued on 13 May.

“The government also allowed a consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port. This followed a request by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo being loaded at the Kandla port,” an official statement said.

“M/s Mera International India Pvt Ltd, the company engaged for export of the wheat to Egypt, had also given a representation for completion of loading of 61,500 MT of wheat of which 44,340 MT of wheat had already been loaded and only 17,160 MT was left to be loaded. The government decided to permit the full consignment of 61,500 MT and allowed it to sail from Kandla to Egypt,” the statement said.

Addressing the media after issuing the notification of wheat export ban, senior government officials on Saturday had said that the decision was also taken to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies. Another reason was also to keep a check on inflation, they said.

However, the ban wouldn’t apply in cases where prior commitments have been made by private trade through letter of credit as well as in cases where permission is granted by India to other countries to meet their food security needs and on the requests of their governments.

“The order served three main purposes: ensure India’s food security and check inflation, it helps other countries facing food deficit, and it maintains India’s reliability as a supplier. The order also aimed to provide a clear direction to the wheat market to prevent hoarding of wheat supplies,” the statement said.