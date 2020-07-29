Wholesale-retail inflation gap in perishables highest during lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the oft-repeated disconnect between wholesale and retail prices of farm commodities, especially perishables such as fruits and vegetables. Though supply disruptions have considerably eased after the country entered the unlock phase, prices of some vegetables haven't declined considerably for the consumer.

But for farmers, these elevated price levels haven’t meant big gains, as they were forced to sell their produce at cheaper rates to avoid damages while consumers paid higher prices for the same. The disconnect is also reflective of ...