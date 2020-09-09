Why casual labour prefers to work in fields than under MGNREGA

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, or MGNREGA, has been one of the main livelihood sources for millions of migrants and other workers in rural India during the lockdown, providing much-needed daily wages.

The scheme, which saw a sharp increase in its budget in 2020-21 because of increased demand, continues to see strong interest, though there has been a decline in work demand since lockdown was eased and farming activity picked up in villages. The chart explains why in several states casual labourers prefer to work in fields than under MGNREGA as wages are ...