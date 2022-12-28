Why India needs to build a robust framework to facilitate energy transition

To think that the value zero can attract million dollars’ worth of investment may appear far-fetched, even in the country where the concept of zero was invented. From November 2021 onwards, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at the COP26 in Glasgow that India would be a net carbon-zero economy by 2070, any and every announcement, policy directives in key sectors, and corporate investment have revolved around it. The target is still a good 47 years away but the buzz has started and rightly so.