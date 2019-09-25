Why linking loans to external benchmark is a tough challenge for banks

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to link all floating rate retail loans and micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) from October 1 comes after several attempts in the past — from prime lending rate to marginal cost of funds (MCLR) — to ensure smooth transmission of interest rates cuts failed.

Now, all banks have to link the lending rates to one of these four — the RBI policy repo rate, government of India three- or six- month Treasury bill yields or any other benchmark market interest rate published by the Financial Benchmarks India ...