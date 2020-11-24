With 1 million followers, RBI most popular central bank on Twitter

-
ALSO READ
West's central banks are undergoing a profound shift. RBI must not follow
Lack of capital prevents banks from transferring rate cuts: RBI staff study
Banks must raise capital well in time to build resilience: RBI Governor
Fleecing of floating rate borrowers continues
RBI deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao to handle regulation department
-
The Reserve Bank of India, the world’s first central bank to have over 1 million followers on Twitter, can give top social media influencers and celebrities a run for their money as far as genuine followers are concerned (and not bots pushing up numbers, as is often the case with those in the social influence race.) But 1 million in a country of 1.3 billion people is only a fraction, besides the People’s Bank of China isn’t on Twitter.
A central bank’s influence is more measurable in terms of foreign reserves it holds and how it stacks up vis-a-vis other central banks. A partial reference to this can be found in the monthly US Treasury Department release which lists major foreign holders of the US Treasury — India is not in the top 10.
Its vast foreign exchange reserves are distributed evenly among various other currencies and gold. India, as of September, ties for the eleventh and twelfth spot in US Treasury holding with Taiwan.
In terms of foreign exchange reserves, too, both are close: India is holding $572 billion, the world’s fifth largest, and Taiwan $501 billion, the sixth.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU