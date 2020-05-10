With economic activity in deep freeze, truckmakers wait for signs of thaw

This financial year (2020-21, or FY21) will be a complete washout for truckmakers as economic activity remains low and the balance sheet of fleet operators is feeling the squeeze, say analysts and transporters. A grossly under-utilised capacity, coupled with issues related to financing, makes purchase of new trucks unfeasible.

The pain may linger beyond FY21 as freight generation - as and when the economy in deep freeze thaws - will happen with a lag. Therefore, buying new trucks will not be a priority for fleet operators already struggling for survival. Vipin Sondhi, managing ...